Fire breaks out in 6th floor of Mumbai's Peninsula Park opposite to YRF studio

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Oct 14: A fire broke out at Peninsula Park on the sixth floor of a 22-storied commercial building opposite Yash Raj Films studio, in Mumbai's Andheri on Monday afternoon.

The fire broke out at the Peninsula Park located off the Veera Desai road in Andheri West.

Fire in a building in Andheri West. This seems like somewhere near Fun Republic. #Andheri #Mumbai @MumbaiPolice pic.twitter.com/DWDOZCpeKV — Taarini NB (@TaariniNB) October 14, 2019

According to reports, the fire was reported at 12:50pm and was initially classified at Level II. The fire was confined to the sixth floor of the 22-storied building as of last updating this report.