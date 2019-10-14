  • search
    Fire breaks out in 6th floor of Mumbai's Peninsula Park opposite to YRF studio

    Mumbai, Oct 14: A fire broke out at Peninsula Park on the sixth floor of a 22-storied commercial building opposite Yash Raj Films studio, in Mumbai's Andheri on Monday afternoon.

    The fire broke out at the Peninsula Park located off the Veera Desai road in Andheri West.

    According to reports, the fire was reported at 12:50pm and was initially classified at Level II. The fire was confined to the sixth floor of the 22-storied building as of last updating this report.

