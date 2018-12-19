  • search
    Fire breaks out at trident hotel in Mumbai’s Nariman point

    By Pti
    |

    Mumbai, Dec 19: A fire broke out at luxury hotel Trident in south Mumbai late Wednesday night, a fire brigade official said. There are no reports of casualties and the fire has been brought under control.

    Image tweeted by ANI
    Image tweeted by ANI

    The fire broke out in the basement of the hotel, the official said.

    The incident comes two days after a fire at a hospital in Mumbai led to the death of nine people, including a six-month-old child. Around 170 people were injured in the blaze that broke out at government-run Employee State Insurance (ESIC) hospital at the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) premises in Mumbai's Andheri East.

