Fire breaks out at Srisailam hydroelectric plant in Telangana; 9 feared trapped

Hyderabad, Aug 21: A major fire broke out in an underground hydroelectric power unit of at Srisailam project in Telangana on Thursday night.

The incident took place around 10.30 pm on Thursday. At least 25 people were on duty at the time when fire broke out at the power station. As per latest updates, 10 have been rescued while eight are still missing.