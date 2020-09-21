YouTube
    Fire breaks out at Sadguru COVID-19 hospital in Odisha, 127 patients evacuated

    Bhubaneswar, Sep 21: A fire broke out at a dedicated COVID-19 hospital in Jagatpur town in Odisha's Cuttack district on Monday, fire officials said.

    No loss of human life has been reported so far, DG (Fire Service) Satyajit Mohanty said. A total of 127 coronavirus patients being treated at the hospital were evacuated and shifted to other medical establishments, he said.

    The fire broke out in the afternoon at the ICU on the ground floor, Dr Samita Mohanty said.

      Senior officials, including Cuttack deputy commissioner of police, Cuttack Municipal Corporation commissioner and chief district medical officer have reached the spot and are coordinating the rescue and evacuation operation.

