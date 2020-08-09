YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Air India Express crash
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    7 patients dead, 30 injured after fire breaks out at COVID19 facility in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada

    By
    |

    Vijayawada, Aug 09: A major fire broke out at Swarna palace, a hotel being used as coronavirus COVID-19 facility, in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada city on Sunday (August 9) morning. According to preliminary reports, at least seven Covid-19 patients died and several others were injured during the incident.

    Fire breaks out at hotel being used as COVID19 facility in Andhra Pradeshs Vijayawada

    It is learnt that around 30 COVID-19 patients were present inside the building when the fire broke out. Sources said that the COVID-19 patients in the hotel were shifted to other hospital.

    Fire breaks out at COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad, 8 patients dead

    Meanwhile, eight people were killed in a fire in the intensive care unit (ICU) of a private Covid-19 designated hospital in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Thursday. Police had said the fire broke out due to a short circuit on the fourth floor of the hospital.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus fire vijayawada

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue