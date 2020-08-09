7 patients dead, 30 injured after fire breaks out at COVID19 facility in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Vijayawada, Aug 09: A major fire broke out at Swarna palace, a hotel being used as coronavirus COVID-19 facility, in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada city on Sunday (August 9) morning. According to preliminary reports, at least seven Covid-19 patients died and several others were injured during the incident.

It is learnt that around 30 COVID-19 patients were present inside the building when the fire broke out. Sources said that the COVID-19 patients in the hotel were shifted to other hospital.

At least 10 people died when a #fire broke out at Swarna Palace hotel, which was rented by pvt hosp to treat #coronavirus patients in the wee hrs of #Sunday in #Vijayawada. pic.twitter.com/6we9tUZuvc — Ravi Chaturvedi (@Ravi4Bharat) August 9, 2020

Meanwhile, eight people were killed in a fire in the intensive care unit (ICU) of a private Covid-19 designated hospital in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Thursday. Police had said the fire broke out due to a short circuit on the fourth floor of the hospital.