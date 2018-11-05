  • search

Fire breaks out at high-rise on Park Street in Kolkata

    Kolkata, Nov 5: A massive fire broke out at a high-rise on Park Street in Kolkata on Monday. 10 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot.

    It is learnt that the fire broke out at server room of Apeejay House on Park street. The incident took place around 11am.

    According to reports, a short circuit from the server of a private bank on the fifth floor may have ignited the fire.

    The officials at the disaster management have been informed.

    Story first published: Monday, November 5, 2018, 12:40 [IST]
