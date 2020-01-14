Fire breaks out at footwear manufacturing factory at Delhi's Lawrence road

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 14: A major fire broke out on Tuesday morning at a footwear manufacturing unit at the Lawrence Road in New Delhi.The incident took place around 9:30 in the morning. So far, no casualty has been reported.

According to reports, 26 fire tenders have reached the spot and are trying to douse the fire.

The fire department, quoted by news agency PTI, said that they received a call about the fire at 9:46 am and 26 fire tenders have been rushed to the site.

The fire incident comes nearly a month after the huge fire at Anaj Mandi that killed as many as 43 people and injured over a dozen. It took over 150 firefighters nearly five hours to douse the blaze.