    Fire breaks out at footwear manufacturing factory at Delhi's Lawrence road

    New Delhi, Jan 14: A major fire broke out on Tuesday morning at a footwear manufacturing unit at the Lawrence Road in New Delhi.The incident took place around 9:30 in the morning. So far, no casualty has been reported.

    According to reports, 26 fire tenders have reached the spot and are trying to douse the fire.

    Fire breaks out at footwear manufacturing factory at Delhis Lawrence road
    Image courtesy – ANI/Twitter

    The fire department, quoted by news agency PTI, said that they received a call about the fire at 9:46 am and 26 fire tenders have been rushed to the site.

    Fire breaks out at civic-run waste treatment plant in Goa; no casualty

    The fire incident comes nearly a month after the huge fire at Anaj Mandi that killed as many as 43 people and injured over a dozen. It took over 150 firefighters nearly five hours to douse the blaze.

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 14, 2020, 12:40 [IST]
