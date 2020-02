Fire breaks out at Delhi's spare part factory

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Feb 13: Massive fire broke out at a spare part factory in Mundka area of Delhi on Thursday. Soon, 26 fire tenders reached at the spot.

No loss of life has been reported as of now.

The cause of fire is not yet determined. The fire rescue team is trying to douse the fire.

Rescue operation is underway.