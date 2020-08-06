Fire breaks out at COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad, 8 patients dead

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Ahmedabad, Aug 06: As many as eight patients lost their lives after a major fire broke out at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad in the wee hours of Thursday. It is reportedly said the fire started at 3:15 am in the ICU unit of Shrey Hospital, in Navrangpura area of Ahmedabad.

Ahmedabad fire: 8 dead after fire breaks out at Covid-19 hospital | Oneindia News

The eight casualties (five men and three women) were novel coronavirus patients admitted to hospital. healthcare worker was also injured in the fire.

Several fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames. The fire was finally brought under control at 4:22 am.

According to officials, a total of 49 coronavirus patients had been admitted to Shrey Hospital. Of these, 10 were in the ICU unit of the Ahmedabad hospital. After the fire, other COVID-19 patients have been shifted to a civic hospital.

Reacting to this Prime Minister Narednra Modi took to Twitter and expressed his grief on the same.

Saddened by the tragic hospital fire in Ahmedabad. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Spoke to CM @vijayrupanibjp Ji and Mayor @ibijalpatel Ji regarding the situation. Administration is providing all possible assistance to the affected. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2020

Meanwhile, the prime minister's office said that ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the hospital fire in Ahmedabad. The PMO also said Rs 50,000 each would be given to those injured due to the hospital fire.