    Fire breaks out at Cotton Green railway station in Mumbai

    Mumbai, Sep 14: Fire broke out on the skywalk of Cotton Green railway station in Mumbai on Saturday morning. Two fire tenders reached at the spot.

    Two fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot to control the fire. No casualties or injuries have been reported in the incident so far.

    It is yet to be ascertained as to how the fire broke out.

    Cotton Green is a railway station on the Harbour Line of the Mumbai Suburban Railway. The track passes under a road connecting both sides of the station platform.

    The railway station caters to Kalachowki, Ferbandar, and Ghodapdeo.

