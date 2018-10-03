Fire at Kolkata Medical College and hospital doused; 250 patients evacuated

Kolkata, Oct 3: Fire that erupted at Calcutta Medical College and Hospital on Wednesday have been doused. Around 10 fire tenders and a team of Kolkata police officers were rushed to the spot and over 250 patients have been evacuated.

Firefighters claimed that all patients have been safely removed.

Reports suggest that the blaze has been caused due to a short circuit. However, nothing has been been ascertained as of yet.

The oxygen cylinders kept in the store room of the hospital are a matter of concern as the room is close to the epicenter of the fire, the fire department officials said. The firefighters and hospital staff are making efforts to remove the oxygen cylinders from the building.

Several patients with asthma and lung illnesses have been shifted to other wards due to smoke, the Kolkata Police said.

This is the second such incident in Kolkata in the last one month. On September 16, the city's multi-storey Bagri Market had witnessed a fire, which gutted nearly 1,000 shops and business establishments - mainly cosmetics, toy and cloth shops. Thirty fire tenders were pressed into service to contain the blaze which kept raging for over 12 hours.