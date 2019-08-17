  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    AIIMS fire updates: 34 fire tenders fighting blaze, Jaitley in different building

    By Vishal S
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 17: A massive fire broke out at Delhi's premier hospital All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Saturday. The fire broke out in PC block near the emergency ward on the 2nd floor AIIMS), one of the biggest hospitals in Delhi. Former union minister Arun Jaitley is admitted in AIIMS.

    Image courtesy - ANI/Twitter
    Image courtesy - ANI/Twitter

    Reports say that 34 fire tenders have been rushed to douse the flames. AIIMS emergency lab has been shut. Reports suggest that a short circuit triggered the fire.

    Patients are being shifted from AB ward (Orthopaedic Unit), after a fire broke out in PC block near the emergency ward on the 2nd floor at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), an ANI tweet said.

    A Delhi Fire Services official said that they received a call around 5 pm.

    AIIMS is a premier institute which has a large building. Aparently, former Union Minister Arun Jaitley is admitted in AIIMS. Jaitley is admitted at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the cardio-neuro centre, housed in a different building in the complex.

    [Delhi: Fire breaks out in BoB office and AIIMS]

    On Mar 24, a fire had broken out in the AIIMS in South Delhi. The fire had broken out in the Trauma Center. The fire was later brought under control.

    More FIRE News

    Read more about:

    fire aiims

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue