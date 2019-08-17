AIIMS fire updates: 34 fire tenders fighting blaze, Jaitley in different building

India

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

New Delhi, Aug 17: A massive fire broke out at Delhi's premier hospital All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Saturday. The fire broke out in PC block near the emergency ward on the 2nd floor AIIMS), one of the biggest hospitals in Delhi. Former union minister Arun Jaitley is admitted in AIIMS.

Reports say that 34 fire tenders have been rushed to douse the flames. AIIMS emergency lab has been shut. Reports suggest that a short circuit triggered the fire.

Patients are being shifted from AB ward (Orthopaedic Unit), after a fire broke out in PC block near the emergency ward on the 2nd floor at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), an ANI tweet said.

A Delhi Fire Services official said that they received a call around 5 pm.

AIIMS is a premier institute which has a large building. Aparently, former Union Minister Arun Jaitley is admitted in AIIMS. Jaitley is admitted at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the cardio-neuro centre, housed in a different building in the complex.

[Delhi: Fire breaks out in BoB office and AIIMS]

On Mar 24, a fire had broken out in the AIIMS in South Delhi. The fire had broken out in the Trauma Center. The fire was later brought under control.