  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    AIIMS fire under control, patients in AB Wing shifted to other wards

    By Vishal S
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 17: A massive fire broke out at Delhi's premier hospital All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Saturday. The fire has been doused now. A fire department official said there was no casualty in the blaze.

    The fire broke out near the the Microbiology department of AIIMS, one of the biggest hospitals in Delhi. Former union minister Arun Jaitley is admitted in AIIMS.

    Image courtesy - ANI/Twitter
    Image courtesy - ANI/Twitter

    "There was a fire in the Teaching Block at AIIMS around 5:00 pm today. Delhi Fire Services along with AIIMS fire division have controlled the fire and are still on the job. There has been no loss or damage to life," reports quoted an AIIMS statement as saying.

    "As a precautionary measure, the patients admitted in adjoining AB Wing have been shifted out to the other wings of the hospital temporarily. The situation is being monitored closely by Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan," it further said.

    Patients from some floors of the AB ward, close to the Microbiology department where the blaze started at around 5 pm, were evacuated along with those in operation theatres above it as the smoke spread, they said, adding the fire was doused within two hours.

    A Delhi Fire Services Department (DFS) official said 22 fire tenders were rushed to the site after they received a call. The Microbiology department's virology unit on the second floor of the teaching block has been completely gutted, sources said. Former finance minister Arun Jaitley is admitted at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the cardio-neuro centre, housed in a different building in the complex.

    Several prominent leaders have been visiting the hospital for the past few days to enquire about his health. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, "I appeal to everyone to maintain calm and allow the Fire Services personnel to do their work."

    Dark plumes of smoke and flames were seen billowing out from the affected building of the premier health institute. Sources said the fire spread to the Emergency Lab in the department of Lab Medicine, which is adjacent to the Microbiology department's virology unit, where electricity work was going on for some time and cable and wire being used were kept, they said. The fire moved downward to the first floor -- and also upward to the third and the fourth floor of the building, they said. Some parts of the fifth floor was also affected, they added.

    "The fire was brought under control within two hours," said a fire department official, as per a PTI report.

    Patients' samples come to the virology unit and Lab Medicine department for testing. Sources said it is suspected that a large number of samples and patient records have been destroyed as the virology unit has been completely gutted.

    However, there was no casualties and the cooling process is underway, a fire department official said.

    AIIMS is a premier institute which has a large building. Aparently, former Union Minister Arun Jaitley is admitted in AIIMS. Jaitley is admitted at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the cardio-neuro centre, housed in a different building in the complex.

    [Delhi: Fire breaks out in BoB office and AIIMS]

    On Mar 24, a fire had broken out in the AIIMS in South Delhi. The fire had broken out in the Trauma Center. The fire was later brought under control.

    More FIRE News

    Read more about:

    fire aiims

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue