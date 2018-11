Mumbai, Nov 29: A fire has broken out on the sets of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Zero' in Mumbai Film City on Thursday.

News agency Press Trust of India has reported, Shah Rukh Khan was on set at the time of the incident.

Four fire engines have reportedly been sent to the spot to control the blaze.

The film is set to release on December 21.