Fire breaks out on sets of Shah Rukh Khan-Starrer 'Zero' in Mumbai

Mumbai, Nov 29: A fire has broken out on the sets of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Zero' in Mumbai Film City on Thursday.

News agency Press Trust of India has reported, Shah Rukh Khan was on set at the time of the incident.

The fire was confined to electric wiring, electric installation, lights, shooting materials, ropes and curtains, Vinay Rathod, Deputy Commissioner of Police told the news agency.

Four fire engines have reportedly been sent to the spot to control the blaze.

The film is set to release on December 21.

(With PTI inputs)