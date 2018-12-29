12 firefighters injured while dousing fire in Mumbai's Sadhana House

  • search
    Mumbai, Dec 29: Total 12 firefighters were injured while dousing a level-3 fire in Sadhana House behind Mahindra Towers in Worli area on Saturday. Eight fire tenders present at the spot.

    Fire breaks out in Mumbai's Sadhana House. Courtesy: ANI news

    The fire broke out in the stock of medicines and chemicals on the ground floor at Sadhana Industrial Estate in Worli at around 4:46 pm today. No casualty or injury was reported. 

    Meanwhile, Mumbai Congress unit president Sanjay Nirupam on Saturday called for a judicial investigation into recent fire mishaps in Mumbai which claimed 20 lives. He also sought action against Mumbai civic commissioner Ajoy Mehta.

    On Dec 27, at least seven people died and two others injured after a level-3 fire broke out on the 14th floor of Sargam Society in Chembur. 

    mumbai maharashtra

