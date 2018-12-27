Fire breaks out in Kolkata Metro, 11 hospitalised

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Kolkata, Dec 27: A dozen passengers fell ill and had to be evacuated as smoke engulfed the coach of Kolkata Metro caught dire on Thursday. Reports said a fire incident took place between Rabindra Sadan and Maidan metro stations and a train got stuck due to the incident.

The incident occurred 20 mins ago. The fire has been put off by our staff through water from fire hydrants.

West Bengal Fire Service and Kolkata Police Disaster Management group attending. Passengers being evacuated. Among those who fell ill are many senior citizens.

Aparajita Rai, Additional Deputy Commissioner, said, "There are no casualties, 16 people have been injured, all have been taken to SSKM Medical College. It was an accident, there was a small spark in the front portion of the metro."

Kolkata Metro: Incident of fire between Rabindra Sadan and Maidan 20 mins ago. The fire has been put off by our staff through water from fire hydrants. West Bengal Fire Service and Kolkata Police Disaster Management group attending.Passengers being evacuated. pic.twitter.com/I3J1gkWNsm — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2018