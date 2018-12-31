Fire breaks out at cloth factory in Bhiwandi, no casualties reported

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Thane, Dec 31: A fire broke out at a cloth factory in Bhiwandi on Monday, news agency ANI reported. Three fire tenders are present at the spot.

The latest blaze comes in a series of similar incidents that have put civic authorities under the scanner.

Five people, including four senior citizens, were killed and two others injured in a major fire that broke out in a high-rise residential building on Thursday evening.

Thane, Maharashtra: Fire breaks out in a cloth factory in Bhiwandi. Three fire tenders present at the spot. pic.twitter.com/lhKqh9Ntg9 — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2018

Total 12 firefighters were injured while dousing a level-3 fire in Sadhana House behind Mahindra Towers in Worli area on Saturday. Eight fire tenders present at the spot.