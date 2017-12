The fire broke out at the residence of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP B Sriramulu on early hours of Tuesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday in the Sriramulu's residence on Feroz Shah Road.

Speaking to news agency ANI, B Sriramulu said he narrowly escaped the house fire. Children of the BJP MP suffered minor injuries in the incident. The fire is under control now.

"Minor fire accident at my New Delhi residence. Everyone is safe & nothing to panic," B Sriramulu tweeted.

OneIndia News