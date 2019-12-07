  • search
    Fire at NBCC building doused by 25 fire tenders, no casualties reported

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 07: A massive fire broke out in NBCC Tower at Bhikaji Cama Place on Friday night, a senior fire official said. Total 25 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

    Reportedly, the blaze was brought under control at 12.30 am and no injury has been reported.

    AK Malik, Divisional Officer, Delhi Fire Services said, "Fire has been doused, cooling operation is currently underway. We will conduct a search operation after the entire process concludes."

    Fire erupts at Parbhani railway station, no casualties

    Total 25 fire tenders were rushed to the spot after the department received the information at 9.47 pm, the official said.

    NBCC tower is the finest commercial project that offers office spaces. The project offers spaces within the range of 1719 sq ft to 1888 sq ft. The office spaces are well designed to welcome business delegates and corporates.

    The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

    Story first published: Saturday, December 7, 2019, 1:50 [IST]
