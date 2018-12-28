Fire at ISRO office in Ahmedabad; No casualties

India

oi-Vikas SV

Ahmedabad, Dec 28: A fire broke out at Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)'s office in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on Friday. As per latest reports, the fire has been doused.

The fire had broken out at ISRO's Space Application Centre, said reports.

Five fire tenders had to rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

Also Read | 7 dead, 2 injured in level-3 fire at Sargam Society in Mumbai's Chembur

The exact cause of the fire is not known at the moment. The fire started in a store-room in which stationery material was kept. There are no reports of casualties so far.

Chief Fire Officer M F Dastur said the fire was brought under control in an hour, adding that five fire tenders were deployed for the operation, but only one was used.

"The fire started in a storeroom in the SAC campus Friday morning. Only some old books got burnt in the incident. The fire was brought under control within one hour," he said.

OneIndia News with PTI inputs