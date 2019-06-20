  • search
    Fire at Delhi highrise, firemen rescue 100 residents

    By PTI
    New Delhi, June 20: A fire broke out at a 10-storeyed residential building in northwest Delhi's Pitampura, a Delhi Fire Service official said Thursday. About 100 residents were safely rescued and no one was injured in the fire late Wednesday night, the official said.

    A few residents complained of mild suffocation after inhaling fumes, but did not require medical attention, Chief Fire Officer Atul Garg said.

    Fire at Delhi highrise, firemen rescue 100 residents
    The fire broke out on a fifth-floor apartment around 1 am and spread to other floors. Fifteen fire tenders took nearly three hours to extinguish the flames, the official said. Furniture and other household items were damaged, the official said, adding that the exact cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

    Story first published: Thursday, June 20, 2019, 13:01 [IST]
