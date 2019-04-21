FIR registered against Congress's Milind Deora for allegedly violating poll code

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Apr 21: An FIR has been registered against Congress candidate from South Mumbai, Milind Deora for violating the Model Code of Conduct.

The FIR has been registered under section 171 of IPC (giving false statements for elections) and section 125 of the presentation of people's act (promoting enmity between classes in connection with elections).

This comes just days after the Election Commission found the senior Congress leader guilty of violating the poll guidelines by invoking a particular community during a political campaign.

Congress to announce candidates for 7 Lok Sabha seats in Delhi within two days

During his speech earlier this month, Deora had allegedly accused the Shiv Sena of hurting religious sentiments of Jains and urged the community to teach the party a lesson by not voting for them in the Lok Sabha elections, ANI reported.

"Shiv Sena has been against minorities...a few years ago, it insulted Jains by cooking meet outside a Jain temple. Remember, you have to teach them a lesson," he had said.

After it was brought to the EC, a show-cause notice was issued to Deora seeking explanation on how was not against the rules of Model Code of Conduct.

The South Mumbai constituency goes to the polls on April 29. The seat is currently held by Sawant, who defeated Deora in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.