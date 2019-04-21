  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    FIR registered against Congress's Milind Deora for allegedly violating poll code

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Apr 21: An FIR has been registered against Congress candidate from South Mumbai, Milind Deora for violating the Model Code of Conduct.

    The FIR has been registered under section 171 of IPC (giving false statements for elections) and section 125 of the presentation of people's act (promoting enmity between classes in connection with elections).

    FIR registered against Congresss Milind Deora for allegedly violating poll code
    File Photo of Milind Deora

    This comes just days after the Election Commission found the senior Congress leader guilty of violating the poll guidelines by invoking a particular community during a political campaign.

    Congress to announce candidates for 7 Lok Sabha seats in Delhi within two days

    During his speech earlier this month, Deora had allegedly accused the Shiv Sena of hurting religious sentiments of Jains and urged the community to teach the party a lesson by not voting for them in the Lok Sabha elections, ANI reported.

    "Shiv Sena has been against minorities...a few years ago, it insulted Jains by cooking meet outside a Jain temple. Remember, you have to teach them a lesson," he had said.

    After it was brought to the EC, a show-cause notice was issued to Deora seeking explanation on how was not against the rules of Model Code of Conduct.

    The South Mumbai constituency goes to the polls on April 29. The seat is currently held by Sawant, who defeated Deora in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

    lok-sabha-home

    More MODEL CODE OF CONDUCT News

    Read more about:

    model code of conduct lok sabha elections 2019 election commission

    Story first published: Sunday, April 21, 2019, 9:39 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 21, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue