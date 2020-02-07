  • search
Trending Coronavirus Auto Expo 2020 LIVE Explainers
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    FIR lodged against AAP over 'Sholay' spoof video, showing Amit Shah as Gabbar

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 07: An FIR was registered against the Aam Aadmi Party over a spoof video of popular Bollywood film 'Sholay' in which Union Home Minister Amit Shah is shown as 'Gabbar' and three BJP leaders as dacoits, police said on Friday.

    FIR lodged against AAP over Sholay spoof video, showing Amit Shah as Gabbar

    The FIR was registered on January 25 by the Special Cell of Delhi Police on the complaint of the Bharatiya Janata Party, they said.

    In its compliant, the BJP alleged that the spoof video of the famous scene from Bollywood film 'Sholay' has been edited by the AAP and is being circulated on a large scale on social media and YouTube with an intent to "damage, demean and tarnish" the party's image.

    It alleged that the spoof video is being projected and circulated on a large scale to influence the voters of Delhi. According to the complaint, the spoof video shows BJP leaders - Manoj Tiwari, Vijay Goel and Gautam Gambhir -- as dacoits.

    A picture of Shah has also been superimposed on 'Gabbar's' face in the iconic film, it stated. The police said a case was registered and they are looking into the matter.

    The elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly will take place on Saturday and results will be declared on February 11.

    More AAP News

    Read more about:

    aap amit shah aam aadmi party

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X