FIR lands former NRC coordinator Prateek Hajela in fresh trouble

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 29: There is fresh trouble for former NRC coordinator Prateek Hajela after an FIR was filed against him. The FIR filed by the Assam Public Works, an NGO alleges huge misappropriation of government funds in updating the NRC in the state.

The FIR was filed with the CBI, but the agency is yet to take cognisance of the same. The complainants have demanded a high level probe into the matter.

The FIR claims that Hajela had appointed several retired government officials as his advisors and they were provided with new vehicles with a huge salary package. The nature of the job done by these advisors is not known and has not been audited by the CAG, the FIR further said.

It is further alleged that no renumeration was paid to the teachers who were engaged in the process of updating the NRC. It was also alleged that there are huge irregularities in purchasing of laptops, different electronic gadgets and electrical generators.