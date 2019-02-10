  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    FIR filed in TMC MLA Satyajit Biswas’s murder case; two accused arrested

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Feb 10: Two accused have been arrested and Officer-In-Charge (OC) of Hanskhali Police Station has been suspended following the murder of TMC legislature Satyajit Biswas who was shot dead in West Bengal by unidentified assailants on Saturday evening.

    FIR filed in connection with TMC MLA Satyajit Biswas’s murder; two accused arrested

    [TMC MLA Satyajit Biswas shot dead in Fulbari]

    An FIR was lodged by police in connection with assassination of TMC MLA Satyajit Biswas in Nadia.

    Biswas, a close aide of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee who was an MLA from Krishnagunj in Nadia district in the state, was attending a Saraswati Puja inauguration at Phulbari in Jalpaiguri district when the incident occurred.

    The accused managed to flee from the crime scene. The Police Officials have initiated a probe and are looking for the assailants.

    Read more about:

    tmc west bengal murder arrested

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue