FIR filed in TMC MLA Satyajit Biswas’s murder case; two accused arrested

India

Kolkata, Feb 10: Two accused have been arrested and Officer-In-Charge (OC) of Hanskhali Police Station has been suspended following the murder of TMC legislature Satyajit Biswas who was shot dead in West Bengal by unidentified assailants on Saturday evening.

An FIR was lodged by police in connection with assassination of TMC MLA Satyajit Biswas in Nadia.

Biswas, a close aide of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee who was an MLA from Krishnagunj in Nadia district in the state, was attending a Saraswati Puja inauguration at Phulbari in Jalpaiguri district when the incident occurred.

The accused managed to flee from the crime scene. The Police Officials have initiated a probe and are looking for the assailants.