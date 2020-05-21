FIR filed against Sonia Gandhi for misleading remarks on PM CARES Fund of COVID-19

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, May 21: An FIR has been registered on Thursday against the interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi for misleading tweets about PM CARES fund.

According to the report, the FIR had been filed by an advocate named K V Praveen alleging that the Congress party shared some misleading tweets about the PM CARES Fund on 11 May.

The FIR identifies Gandhi as the handler of the social media account.

The FIR was registered in Shivamogga, Karnataka.

The FIR has been filed under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 153 and 505.

FIR registered against Congress President Sonia Gandhi In Shivamogga, Karnataka over Congress party's tweet on 11th May on PMCARES fund. The FIR identifies her as the handler of the social media account. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/yxS8JYocvi — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2020

"They called PM CARES fund a fraud. They said on their twitter that it is not being used for public & that PM is going on foreign trips using this fund. These are rumours against govt in COVID-19 situation, so I filed a complaint", said the advocate K V Praveen Kumar.

The trust fund was formed on 27 March, 2020, is headed by Prime Minister (ex-Officio) and other ex-officio Members of the trust are Defence Minister, Home Minister and Finance Minister.