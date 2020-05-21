  • search
    FIR filed against Sonia Gandhi for misleading remarks on PM CARES Fund of COVID-19

    New Delhi, May 21: An FIR has been registered on Thursday against the interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi for misleading tweets about PM CARES fund.

    According to the report, the FIR had been filed by an advocate named K V Praveen alleging that the Congress party shared some misleading tweets about the PM CARES Fund on 11 May.

    The FIR identifies Gandhi as the handler of the social media account.

    Rahul Gandhi takes dig at PM Modi for 'U-turn' on MGNREGA

    The FIR was registered in Shivamogga, Karnataka.

    The FIR has been filed under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 153 and 505.

    "They called PM CARES fund a fraud. They said on their twitter that it is not being used for public & that PM is going on foreign trips using this fund. These are rumours against govt in COVID-19 situation, so I filed a complaint", said the advocate K V Praveen Kumar.

    The trust fund was formed on 27 March, 2020, is headed by Prime Minister (ex-Officio) and other ex-officio Members of the trust are Defence Minister, Home Minister and Finance Minister.

    Story first published: Thursday, May 21, 2020, 14:25 [IST]
