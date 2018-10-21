India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
  • search

FIR filed against Oomen Chandy, MP over sexual harassment complaint

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Kochi, Oct 21: The Kerala police's crime branch on Sunday registered a case of sexual harassment against former chief minister Oommen Chandy and MP K C Venugopal on a complaint filed by Solar scam accused Saritha S Nair.

    Oomen Chandy
    Oomen Chandy

    Director General of Police (DGP) Loknath Behera confirmed that the cases against the two leaders were lodged after receiving a complaint from Nair and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) had been constituted to investigate the matter. "Let the law take its own course," PTI quoted the DGP as saying.

    Chandy alleged that the case was "politically motivated" and said that he would face it legally. The former CM said that the issue was being raked up by the CPI (M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) government to deviate people's attention from the Sabarimala issue, which has turned into a political hot potato in the state.

    Saritha S Nair, who spent eight months in prison before she was released on bail, had deposed that she paid a bribe of Rs 1.90 crore to the then Chief Minister Oommen Chandy for the ruling dispensation's support for the solar projects floated by her company. She went on to accuse several Congress leaders of economically and sexually exploiting her.

    The FIR against Chandy comes at a time when the LDF government is facing the heat over the Sabarimala issue.

    The government is caught between protesting traditionalists and reformists in the light of the Supreme Court order allowing women of all ages to offer prayers at the temple.

    Read more about:

    oomen chandy sexual harassment

    Story first published: Sunday, October 21, 2018, 19:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 21, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue