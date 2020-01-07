  • search
    FIR against woman who raised ‘Free Kashmir’ poster in Mumbai protest against JNU violence

    Mumbai, Jan 07: An FIR was filed against a woman at Mumbai's Colaba police station on Tuesday, 7 January, for raising a 'Free Kashmir' poster at a protest rally organised in solidarity with the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) attack.

    FIR against woman who raised ‘Free Kashmir’ poster in Mumbai rally

    At the protest against the violence in JNU, held at Mumbai's Gateway of India, writer Mehak Prabhu was photographed holding a 'Free Kashmir' placard.

    Shortly after the protest concluded, the photo of her holding the message went viral on social media with many expressing outrage.

    Violence had broken out at JNU on Sunday night as masked people armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers that left more than 30 injured.

    The JNUSU and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) sparred over each other after masked men entered the university campus and attacked students brutally.

    The JNU students union claimed that the ABVP members, with their faces masked, were moving in the campus with lathis, rods and hammers and beating up students. The Union has dubbed it as an emergency situation.

    "Students are trying to save themselves while being chased by ABVP goons while the police is complicit in the crimes, forcing students to chant 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' slogans," the JNUSU said on Twitter.

    However, the ABVP claimed that Left activists were behind the violence in JNU.

    It blamed Leftist student organisations SFI, AISA and DSF for the attack where 25 students were injured in the attack.

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 7, 2020, 20:30 [IST]
