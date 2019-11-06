  • search
    FIR against UP Shiv Sena leader for attempt to rape

    By PTI
    |

    Baghpat, Nov 06: An FIR has been lodged against a local Shiv Sena leader, who also claims he is a news channel reporter, for allegedly trying to rape a woman here, police said on Wednesday.

    Representational image
    Representational image

    A 23-year-old woman, a local resident, alleged that Shiv Sena district head Kuldeep Pandit entered her house on Tuesday in absence of her husband and tried to rape her, they said. The accused fled the scene when the woman raised an alarm, police said.

    On the basis of the woman's complaint, an FIR was registered against Pandit, City Police Station SHO said. The leader's wife has rejected the allegations in a police complaint.

    She stated that her husband had gone to the house to verify a report that prostitution was going on there when he was attacked and his mobile, camera and cash were looted. No arrests have so far been made and the matter is being probed, police said.

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 6, 2019, 15:43 [IST]
