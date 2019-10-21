  • search
    FIR against unidentified persons for 'editing' Munde's speech

    By PTI
    |

    Mumbai, Oct 21: A day after NCP leader Dhananjay Munde was booked over his alleged obscene remarks against cousin and Maharashtra minister Pankaja Munde, an FIR has been registered against unidentified persons for 'editing' his speech with criminal intent, police said on Monday.

    Representational image
    Representational image

    The FIR was lodged on Sunday evening following a police complaint filed by local NCP leader Walmik Karad, an official said. Both the cousins are locked in a battle from Parli segment in Beed district in the ongoing state Assembly polls.

    In his complaint, Karad said they suspect the role of BJP's social media handlers behind the edited clip. Based on the complaint, the Parli police lodged an FIR against unidentified persons under Indian Penal Code Sections 469 (forgery to harm reputation of any party), 34 (common intention) and provisions of the Information Technology Act.

    Karad in his complaint alleged that Dhananjay Munde's main speech at an election rally here was "distorted" with an attempt to "character assassinate" him. "We suspect the hand of BJP's social media handlers behind this clip," he said.

    A video purportedly showing the NCP leader making the remarks against the minister went viral on social media, following which a BJP functionary from Parli filed a police complaint against him on Saturday, an official earlier said.

    The FIR was lodged late Saturday night against him under Indian Penal Code Sections 500 (defamation), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult modesty of a woman) and 294 (obscene act in public place), he said.

    Dhananjay Munde on Sunday refuted the charges, saying the clip was edited and fake, and his remarks were "distorted" to project him as a "villain" by his rivals to win elections. However, Pankaja Munde, who cast her vote in Parli on Monday, told reporters later that the video clip was not fake.

    "I saw the clip several times and was hurt seeing the manner in which the speech was made and words used. The clip is not fake. The reaction and the tears shed later are fake," she said.

    Maharashtra elections: United by blood, divided by politics!

    The Maharashtra State Commission for Women (MSCW) on Sunday took suo motu (on its own) cognisance of remarks made by Dhananjay Munde, who is the leader of opposition in the Legislative Council. MSCW chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar said action will be taken against the NCP leader.

    Story first published: Monday, October 21, 2019, 10:14 [IST]
