FIR against singer Hard Kaur over her remark calling RSS chief 'terrorist'

India

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, June 20: An FIR has been registered against UK based rapper Hard Kaur for her controversial remarks on the RSS and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The FIR has been lodged under sections 124A (sedition), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, etc), 500 (defamation), 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of IPC and section 66 of IT Act. UP police lodged an FIR based on a complaint by lawyer Shashank Shekhar.

Taran Kaur Dhillon, better known by her stage name Hard Kaur, had reportedly posted highly controversial remarks and used explicit language against the RSS, Mohan Bhagwat and Yogi Adityanath.

No anti-national activities on campus: Yogi Adityanath to all universities

She had reportedly called Adityanath an 'orange rapeman' and dubbed RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat as a 'terrorist and racist'.

She had posted these comments on various social media platforms on June 17. The Twitteratti came down heavily on her and urged people to block her posts.