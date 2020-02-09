FIR against RaveenaTandon, Farah Khan, Bharti Singh for hurting religious sentiments on TV show

Madhuri Adnal

Nagpur, Feb 09: An FIR has been registered against film actor Raveena Tandon, director Farah Khan and television personality Bharti Singh in Mankapur police station in Nagpur for allegedly hurting sentiments of a community by using a religious term in a "mocking" way, an official said on Saturday.

The complaint has been filed by Gorewada resident Khushbu Bhagwan Parwar (27) who has claimed that the three "made a mockery" of the religious term during a television show telecast on December 25 last year, said Inspector Vazeer Sheikh of Mankapur police station.

"The complaint was submitted on December 27 and after investigating it, an offence under section 295a (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage the religious feelings of any class by insulating its religion or the religious beliefs) was registered. We will issue summons to the three soon," he added.

Soon after the controversy erupted in December, Khan and Tandon apologised and had said all three of them never intended to offend anyone.