    FIR against rape accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar a day after victim’s road accident

    By Vishal S
    Lucknow, July 29: An FIR has been filed against BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar, accused of raping a 19-year-old girl, a day after the car in which the victim, her family and lawyer met with an accident in Rae Bareli.

    The police case against the BJP legislator and 10 others who are accused in a rape case was registered on a complaint by her family who called the head-on collision between their car and a truck a "conspiracy", said reports. FIR has been registered under the Indian Penal Code's sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 506 (criminal intimidation), 120b (criminal conspiracy) against 10 named persons, including the BJP MLA, and 15-20 others," a police officer said.

    File photo of Kuldeep Sengar

    The rape survivor's two aunts died in the crash. She and her lawyer are grievously injured. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will probe the accident of the Unnao rape survivor,

    'It was not accident but conspiracy', says Unnao rape survivor's mother

    The case was registered on a complaint from the rape survivor's uncle Mahesh Singh, who is lodged in the Raebareli jail, police said. He alleged that the MLA got the car hit on Sunday. "I am sure that the car was hit for killing all of them by the BJP MLA and his men," Singh said in his complaint.

    BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar is an accused in the rape case. He was arrested on April 13 last year.

    The mother of the 19-year-old rape survivor termed the Sunday's incident a conspiracy to wipe out her family.

    The mother of the girl had in 2017 alleged that Sengar, a four-time MLA who represents Bangermau in the UP Assembly, raped her teenage daughter at his residence.

    The case came to light after the survivor allegedly attempted self-immolation outside Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's residence.

