    FIR against makers of national award film ‘Hellaro’ for using 'casteist slur' in dialogue

    Ahmadabad, Nov 13: Makers of the Gujarati film Hellaro, which bagged the National Award for Best Feature Film at the 66th National Film Awards, were booked for the alleged use of a "derogatory term" in a dialogue to refer to a Scheduled Caste character, the police said on Tuesday.

    Hellaro (The Outburst) was released in theatres on November 8.

    "An FIR was registered against the director, producers and dialogue writer of Hellaro over the utterance of word 'Harijan' by one of its characters, considered derogatory by members of Scheduled Caste to which it referred," an official of Kagdapith police station here said.

    The FIR was registered on Monday evening after a complaint was filed by Congress corporator Jamnaben Vegda, who claimed she was agitated after hearing the word uttered by one of the characters in the film a few minutes post-interval.

    Director Abhishek Shah, and producers Ashish Patel, Aayush Patel, Mit Jani, Pratik Gupta, and dialogue writer Saumya Joshi have been booked under Sections 3 (1) and 5, among others, of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the police official said.

