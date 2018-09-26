  • search

FIR against Divya Spandana for posting 'offensive photo' of Modi on Twitter

    New Delhi, Sep 26: A FIR has been registered against Actor-turned-politician and former Congress Member of Parliament Ramya by police in Uttar Pradesh for a tweet against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    FIR against Congress IT head Divya Spandana for posting offensive photo of Modi on Twitter

    Divya Spandana had posted an offensive picture of the prime minister on Twitter over the Rafale jet controversy.

    The case has been registered against the Congress social media head under Section 67 of The Information Technology (Amendment) Act, 2008 and Section 124A 9sedition) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) based on a complaint filed by lawyer and activist Syed Rizwan Ahmad on Tuesday.

    Rizwan posted a photocopy of the FIR on Twitter alleging that the FIR was filed as Ramya's post incited hatred against the Prime Minister.

    Following the FIR, he asked the BJP to follow the case. He tweeted, "#1My humble knowledge says that Defamation in capacity of Individual is not maintainable..BJP as an organization is more fit to initiate."

    divya spandana congress rafale rafale deal ramya narendra modi

