FIR against Cox & Kings for fraud of 7.5 cr during Durga puja

oi-Mousumi Dash

Kolkata, Oct 05: A case has been registered by the police against tour operator Cox & Kings for allegedly misappropriating tour bookings and cheating customers amounting over Rs 7.5 crore on the bluffing to conduct tours to various foreign destinations.

Reportedly, More than 1000 customers from the City of Joy are in trouble as above 15 tours to various destinations in Europe, the US, Australia, New Zealand and elsewhere have been canceled during the festive season of Durga Puja.

The FIR was registered at Shakespeare Sarani police station, Kolkata.

The initial police inquiry revealed that the tour operator Cox & Kings had collected nearly Rs 4 crore from 75 customers who were promised to be taken on tours to various foreign destinations.

According to the report, many travelers had to return from the airport after the flight operators informed that their names were not on the flying list.

However, the company failed to conduct the tours and also didn't refunded the amount to the customers.

Recently, the company has also asked all their 2,000 employees to resign immediately as they are failing to pay their salaries and not even the three months due to the employees that have been pending.