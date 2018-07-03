FIR against Congress IT cell member for alleged sexual harassment: Reports

New Delhi, July 3: The Delhi Police has reportedly registered FIR against Chirag Patnaiak, member of Congress IT cell after a woman in the social media team filed a complaint against him.

The case was registered shortly after BJP in a press conference appealed Delhi Police to register an FIR and also ensure the safety of a girl who has complained of sexual harassment at the Social Media office of Congress party.

The lady in her complaint has said that Chirag Patnaik made her uncomfortable with 'frequent violation of personal space' and 'immoral behaviour'.

The lady has also mentioned that she brought the matter to Divya Spandana's attention, who heads the social media cell of Congress.

A complaint has been lodged under section 354-A and 509 at North Avenue police station after a complaint was filed by a woman member of the IT cell.

However, Congress social media chief Divya Spandana has rebuffed the reports saying that the complaint committee of the party didn't receive any complaint from the former worker who had alleged "sexual harassment".

According to Divya Spandana, the team has no reasons to believe that their current worker has misbehaved with their ex-employee. She also said that the girl left due to health issues and gave positive feedback about her work-place while quitting.

Earlier in the day, BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi urged the Delhi Police to register an FIR in the case of alleged "sexual harassment" of a girl at the social media office of the Congress in Delhi.

While addressing a press conference here, Lekhi said a former social media team member of Congress party has filed a complaint against a co-worker and that the accused was under the direct supervision of the party social media in-charge.

Lekhi also urged the police to ensure the safety of the complainant.

"We appeal to Delhi Police to register an FIR and also ensure the safety of the girl who has complained of sexual harassment at the social media office of Congress party," she said.

