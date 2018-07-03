  • search

FIR against Congress IT cell member for alleged sexual harassment: Reports

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    New Delhi, July 3: The Delhi Police has reportedly registered FIR against Chirag Patnaiak, member of Congress IT cell after a woman in the social media team filed a complaint against him.

    Image for representation only
    Image for representation only

    The case was registered shortly after BJP in a press conference appealed Delhi Police to register an FIR and also ensure the safety of a girl who has complained of sexual harassment at the Social Media office of Congress party.

    The lady in her complaint has said that Chirag Patnaik made her uncomfortable with 'frequent violation of personal space' and 'immoral behaviour'.

    The lady has also mentioned that she brought the matter to Divya Spandana's attention, who heads the social media cell of Congress.

    A complaint has been lodged under section 354-A and 509 at North Avenue police station after a complaint was filed by a woman member of the IT cell.

    However,  Congress social media chief Divya Spandana has rebuffed the reports saying that the complaint committee of the party didn't receive any complaint from the former worker who had alleged "sexual harassment".

    According to Divya Spandana, the team has no reasons to believe that their current worker has misbehaved with their ex-employee. She also said that the girl left due to health issues and gave positive feedback about her work-place while quitting.

    Earlier in the day, BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi urged the Delhi Police to register an FIR in the case of alleged "sexual harassment" of a girl at the social media office of the Congress in Delhi.

    While addressing a press conference here, Lekhi said a former social media team member of Congress party has filed a complaint against a co-worker and that the accused was under the direct supervision of the party social media in-charge.

    Lekhi also urged the police to ensure the safety of the complainant.

    "We appeal to Delhi Police to register an FIR and also ensure the safety of the girl who has complained of sexual harassment at the social media office of Congress party," she said.

    Read more about:

    new delhi congress

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue