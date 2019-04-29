  • search
    FIR against BJP's Babul Supriyo for entering Asansol polling booth

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 29: The Election Commission has directed police to lodge an FIR against BJP candidate Babul Supriyo for entering a poll booth in Asansol and questioning the polling officer.

    Supriyo was caught in poll violence in Asansol on Monday as his car was vandalised after he had a heated argument with polling officials inside the booth.

    FIR against BJPs Babul Supriyo for entering Asansol polling booth
    BJP candidate Babul Supriyo

    Supriyo was on his way to a polling booth in Barabani when his car was attacked. The rear windshield of Supriyo's car was smashed in the resulting clashes outside polling booth number 199.

    Also Read | Violence mars polling in Asansol, Supriyo's car vandalised

    The BJP MP was involved in a verbal spat with polling officers over his claims of incidents of booth capturing. Supriyo alleged that TMC workers had barred BJP's polling agents from entering the polling stations.

    He said he had decided to head to the polling booths after receiving early reports of clashes.

    Speaking to ANI, Babul Supriyo said, "I will myself take the central forces to that polling station. It is very good that people in West Bengal are aware and they want central forces so that they can cast their vote. This is why Mamata Banerjee is scared."

    Babul Supriyo's car was attacked and the windows were broken by a group of goons. Babul Supriyo is the incumbent candidate in Asansol, who sprang a surprise in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections and won this seat that was a TMC bastion till then.

    Babul Supriyo, who represents Asansol in parliament faces the Trinamool's Moon Moon Sen in the constituency.

    Babul Supriyo won an unlikely victory against the Left in his first election in 2014. Moon Moon Sen, who defeated nine-time lawmaker Basudeb Acharia of the Left in Bankura in 2014 to earn the name of "giant-killer", has been moved to Asansol this time as the Trinamool tries to snatch the seat from the BJP.

    The eight constituencies voting in Bengal today are in the most violence-prone belt of the state, which is voting in all seven phases of the national election.

    Story first published: Monday, April 29, 2019, 17:48 [IST]
