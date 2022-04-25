Will Prashant Kishor join Congress? What we know so far

Finial Congress meet on whether Kishor would be part of party or not

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 25: The Congress party would meet today to decide on whether or not to accept poll strategist Prashant Kishor's proposal to revamp the party ahead of the 2024 elections.

This would be the final meeting of the party before it takes a call on Kishor. The meeting would be presided over by Congress president Sonia Gandhi and the seven member committee that was formed to report on the proposals made by Kishor.

Kishor has had three meetings with the Congress leaders so far.

Some Congress leaders are skeptical about his entry into the party as he has ties with other parties such as the Telangana Rashtra Samithi.

Kishor has prepared a blueprint for the Congress and reports say that he has prepared 600 slides. While the slides have not been completely viewed by anyone, it has however been shared in bits and pieces in public domain.

Kishor has suggested to the Congress to sort out the alliance issues. He has advised that the focus should be on east-south belt sending 200 MPs to Lok Sabha, outside the BJP's sphere of influence.

He has suggested a non-Gandhi party president. He has also said that Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi should be the UPA chairperson, parliamentary board chief and general secretary coordination respectively.

The Congress has to mobilise its workers and leaders at the grassroots levels where there is a complete disconnect with the aged leadership. The party has to overhaul its communication system and the party should expose the true characters and failures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He also suggested the use of slogans such as 'hanikarak Modi' and 'Modi janewala hail.' Further he suggested that the party has to return to its previous ideals, resume working as a democratic organisation and destroy the sense of entitlement and sycophancy and also address the baggage of nepotism and corruption.

While all this looks fine on paper, its implementation would be key. First and foremost will the Congress let itself be led by a non-Gandhi. Further can the Congress put up a leader to address the disconnect at the grassroots levels. Today's politics is all about personality and cult. This would mean that the Congress party cannot be led by another leader.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, April 25, 2022, 12:25 [IST]