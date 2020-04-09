Fine, jail term up to 6 months for not wearing mask when outside home in Delhi

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 09:Not wearing a mask while stepping out of your house in Delhi may land you in jail for up to six months, according to an order issued by Chief Secretary Vijay Dev to contain the spread of the contagious coronavirus disease.

People violating the order by not wearing masks when outdoors may also have to cough up fines between Rs 200 and Rs 1,000.

The chief secretary said violators will strictly be punished under Section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code. In his order, Dev said any person working at any site, office and workshop must wear a face mask.