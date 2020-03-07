Find Out The Best Way To Stay 100% Sun Protected This Summer!

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Everyone wants to look younger and healthier these days. But it is hard to do so with the amount of pollution in the air and toxins that can mess up your skin and hair. It gets even worse here in Indian summers when the sun is radiating scorching heat on your skin. You need to be armed with the right skincare regime that suits your skin to stay 100% sun protected.

To get the best sun protection you'll need the best summer care essentials from the best of the brands. But maintaining a proper exhaustive summer regime is not only heavy on effort and time but also quite heavy on the pockets. Premium quality sunscreens & skincare brands are often quite expensive for regular usage, but they are very much essential to stay sun safe. Well, there is good news! Actually, it's delightful news if you're looking forward to being spring-summer ready-

Flipkart Beauty Reload is back with huge discounts on personal care, grooming and makeup brands. They're giving out up to 70% OFF even on the topmost brands. Now that's crazy!

The sale is live this weekend from 7th to 9th Mar'20. Grab the offers before they vanish!

Let's have a look at this specially curated Summer Essentials list that Flipkart has on sale this season:

100% Sun Protection at 50% OFF

Too much exposure to the Sun causes various skin problems like acne, rashes and burns. Those looking to keep your skin safe, Flipkart has got you products that'll help you protect your skin from the harsh summer sun.

Biotique Bio Morning Nectar Sunscreen Lotion - SPF 30 PA+ (25% off)

Biotique is always a good option for those who are looking for a natural remedy for skin whitening. With a 25% off on Flipkart this product is one that is a must add to your bucket.

Lakme Sun Expert Ultra Matte Gel Sunscreen - SPF 50 PA+++(10% off)

Protect yourself from the sun with Lakme's ultra matte gel that has an SPF of more than 50 very high sun protection factor. Moreover, this product is 10% cheaper than the stores.

100% Natural Skincare at 50% OFF

Save your skin from pollution and harsh sun rays this summer. And with Holi right around the corner, these discounted products will be a great investment.

WOW SKIN SCIENCE 99% Pure Aloe Vera Gel at 15% off

When it's summer Aloe Vera is a no-brainer. And this product is as good as rubbing an aloe vera plant on your face as it has 99% aloe vera gel and costs 15% cheaper.

MCaffeine Coffee Exfoliation & Tan Removal Combo Scrub (15% off)

This summer is all about the tan, and if you have just taken a summer off, this all natural coffee face scrub is perfect to get rid of that harsh tan. Let's not forget it is 15% cheaper on Flipkart.

100% Freshness at 70% OFF

Bath and body products are everyone's favorite. Especially when they smell great and make you feel fresh as a daisy in this summer heat. With 20% off these products are a must add to your bucket.

Palmolive Aroma Absolute Relax Shower Ge (25% off)

Another personal favorite, this shower gel has the most aromatic smell that lingers throughout the day and on your body all day. 25 % cheaper, maybe you should just add two or three to your bucket so you never run out of that smell. Lets not forget it is all natural.

Pears soft and fresh (20% off)

Pears soaps are an all time favorite of many. When you try pears soap you feel like you are a part of that commercial that you had once seen on television. This soap keeps you fresh, cool and happy throughout the day. Grab a handful of these on Flipkart and get a 20% discount on each.

Head & Shoulders Smooth & Silky Shampoo(30% off)

Head and shoulders is a classic shampoo that is a prefered by many. Grab this bottle at a discount of 30% only on Flipkart.

Nivea Body Milk Nourishing Lotion( 30% off)

This summer your skin is gonna get tired and you need something moisturising to keep you from looking pale. Get a bottle or two of Nivea body lotion at 30% off and it will keep your skin silky smooth for the entire summer.

So, there you have it, a curation of all the products you need to pamper yourself and dress-up your look. These items are on sale from the 7th to the 9th of March so get going if you don't want to miss out on these delightful deals.