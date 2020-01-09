  • search
Trending Iraq Nirbhaya JNU
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    'Finance Minister' trends on twitter as Sitharaman skips pre-Budget experts meet

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 09: Ahead of the union budget, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, brainstormed with top economists at NITI Aayog to discuss the economic slowdown. Interestingly, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was not present.

    The Prime Minister took suggestions on boosting consumption and generating demand in the economy. Home Minister Amit Shah, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari were also present.

    File photo of Nirmala Sitharaman
    Nirmala Sitharaman

    This did not go well with the netizens as they questioned the travesty of the Modi-Shah government.

    Ahead of Union Budget, PM Modi chairs meeting with top economists

    Congress MP Shashi Tharoor too pointed that Sitharaman was not in attendance even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, among others, met the experts.

    More NIRMALA SITHARAMAN News

    Read more about:

    nirmala sitharaman trends twitter narendra modi niti aayog economists budget 2020

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue