'Finance Minister' trends on twitter as Sitharaman skips pre-Budget experts meet

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 09: Ahead of union budget, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, brainstorm with top economists at NITI Aayog to discuss the economic slowdown. Interestingly, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was not present.

The Prime Minister took suggestions on boosting consumption and generating demand in the economy. Home Minister Amit Shah, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari were also present.

This did not go well with the netizens as they questioned the travesty of Modi-Shah government.

Ahead of Union Budget, PM Modi chairs meeting with top economists

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor too pointed that Sitharaman was not in attendance even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, among others, met the experts.