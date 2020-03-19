Finance Minister to lead task force to tackle coronavirus impact: PM Modi

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Mar 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced a special task force to check the effects of the global pandemic coronavirus on the nation's economy and devise ways to bounce back from it.

The task force, to be headed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, will look at measures to limit economic hardship caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, he said in his address to the nation.

Sectors ranging from tourism to aviation to certain segments have been battered as countries closed borders, restricted air travel and industries went into emergency lockdowns.

"In view of the economic challenges posed by coronavirus pandemic, the government has decided to set up a Covid-19 Economic Response Task Force under Finance Minister," Modi said.

This task force, he said, will decide on steps to be taken to overcome economic hardships. He also appealed to the trading community as well as the affluent to look after the interest of their employees and not penalise them for being unable to attend work due to travel and other restrictions.

While the aviation industry has been hit hard by suspension of flights on certain sectors and travels bans, hotels and tourism sector has suffered due to cancellations.